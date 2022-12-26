The rise of online sales has not deterred Canberrans from flocking to local shopping centres for their Boxing Day finds.
Shoppers at Canberra Centre were looking to make a day of it on Monday, maneuvering around the crowds to seek out their post-Christmas bargains.
"You go online you're not going to find the same things in store," shopper Zane Hill said.
"You don't really know what sizes," Tia Chavasse added from next to him.
Fashion was top of the wishlist for the pair, who had arrived at the centre at 8am and were still browsing by mid-morning.
"It's a bit of a day out with the mates," Aaron Jensen said of what drew him in-store on the public holiday.
Along with friends Thomas Bellemore and Hayden Walker weren't looking for anything beyond a browse of some of their favourite stores.
"I think just the idea of being out in a crowd, and a little bit of hustle bustle and getting outside," Martin Brown said, as he and his wife Gina took some reprieve from the crowd in the centre's courtyard.
The warm weather had also driven the family out of the house, Gina added.
Parents Kellie and Vaughan Croxford were keen to save on some late Christmas presents for the kids.
An omelette maker and finds from Country Road and Just Jeans filled bags hanging from their arms.
The Australian Retailers Association expects sales from Boxing Day until January 15 to generate $23.5 billion across Australia.
Spending is projected to rise by 7.9 per cent compared to the same season last year.
"Post-Christmas Australian's typically turn their minds to purchases for themselves and their household," the association's chief executive Paul Zahra said in a statement before Christmas.
"It's been a tough year for many, and this year we are seeing what we are calling freedom spending, where people reward themselves after an intense and challenging period."
"The rush to get out and indulge the senses - eat drink and be merry - remains a constant through this holiday period as Australian's recover their post-pandemic mojo."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
