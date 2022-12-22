Run out of groceries or booze? Need to buy three packets of AAA batteries? Spending the holidays alone and want something to do?
Read along for which shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle-os, medical services, pharmacies, libraries, nature reserves, cinemas and more are open during the Christmas and New Year period.
It will pay to be at least somewhat organised when Christmas shopping this year, with every major shopping centre in the ACT closed on Christmas Day. Thankfully, they will all be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, you'll just have to brave hordes of shoppers and find a park. The Canberra Outlet Centre even offers extended hours on December 26, opening from 8am to 8.30pm. COC and Tuggeranong South Point will also be open on New Year's Day.
If Coles and Woolworths are bidding for Canberrans hearts, Coles might win this Christmas. It is the only major supermarket chain promising to have each shop open on Christmas Day, though hours vary. Ngunnawal IGA might come out on top though, with long opening hours from 7am to 7pm. Other IGA and Supaexpress shops will also be open until about midday.
Who hasn't made a last-minute rush to the bottle-o for an easy present? Unfortunately, most major bottle shop retailers are closed on Christmas Day, except for Cellarbrations in Belconnen. The Corner Market in the city has long opening hours, from 8am to 7pm, and Dickson Liquor Store will be open until 9pm.
Both emergency departments at Canberra's major public hospitals will operate as usual, 24/7, over Christmas Day and New Year. For non-urgent or non-life-threatening matters, the walk-in centres will also be open from 7.30am and 10pm. Most GPs will be closed or have limited hours, but after-hours services like CALMS and the National Home Doctor service will be operating.
Most pharmacists The Canberra Times spoke to will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. However, nurses at walk-in-centres will be able to administer some medications. Capital Chemist in O'Connor, the Pharmacy on Northbourne and Colbee Court Chemist in Phillip are open every day of the year.
Most of the ACT's bushland is accessible 24/7, including the mountains and parks. Going for a walk or hike would be a lovely way to spend a public holiday, especially if you are away from loved ones. Tidbinbilla is not open on Christmas Day, but the Arboretum is.
Heading to a library is perfect for peace and quiet, especially if home is full of rowdy relatives. Unfortunately, it may be challenging to find a spot most days. The National Library of Australia will be open every day except Christmas, and all ACT libraries are open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Woden, Dickson and Gungahlin branches have additional opening hours. Standard opening times will resume from January 3.
As much as it might not feel like it, some wheels do still keep turning over Christmas and New Year. Facilities like the pound, as well as domestic violence, rape and homelessness services will still operate. And yes, even bins will be collected - which is great news, considering how full many of them will be!
While streaming services and COVID may have dampened the fun of Boxing Day movie releases, they still exist in 2022. The Avatar sequel will be the big Boxing Day blockbuster this year. Want to get in early? Both Palace Electric and Woden HOYTS are open on Christmas Day.
With Christmas Day weather expected to reach the high 30s, what could be better than a dip in the pool? Unfortunately, all of the public pools who responded to The Canberra Times are closed, so you might have to quickly make friends with the rich kids in your neighbourhood. Or check out water holes like Casuarina Sands, Gibraltar Falls, Pine Island, Cotter Bend and Uriarra Crossing. Just please remember to keep safe, as too many Canberrans drown in lakes and rivers every summer.
We've done our best to check everybody's opening hours. Have we missed anyone? Email lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au or comment below!
