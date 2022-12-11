So what do you do? Honestly, I could tell you not to wallow in self pity or to find joy in being alone, but if you want to spend your Christmas season crying into your eggnog, that's your choice. And if you want to find a last-minute partner just so when Aunty Margaret asks you if you're still single, you can smugly respond "No," then that's your prerogative. But just remember - a partner is not just for Christmas. It's for life. Or at least, the good ones should be. But a Christmas alone and happy? Well, that might just be a little bit of Christmas magic.