Mariah Carey only wanted one thing, a boyfriend, for Christmas. Elvis had a blue Christmas post break up. Meanwhile Wham! was just a pair of broken-hearted guys, still reeling from rejection.
No matter how you look at it, there's a clear theme. Single and unhitched does not equal a merry little Christmas.
And it's a stance that I just can't stand. While the world tells me that I should be prepping for people constantly kissing underneath the mistletoe, and family members questioning me about my dating life, before making me sit at the kids' table, that's simply not the case.
As much as my family annoys me, as much as I am certain there will be arguments over who is cheating at the post-Christmas lunch board game, the fact that I can enjoy spending time with them (and all of their craziness) without worrying whether a partner fits in or not, is a joy.
I like the fact that I don't have to spend my December 25 split between two families (or put in the position of trying to choose). And not to mention that it's cheaper simply because there are fewer presents to get.
I like the fact that I can watch trashy Christmas film after trashy Christmas film without judgment. And I like that if I want to put the Christmas tree up in November and listen to Christmas carols non-stop, I can. For me, it's all about filling up your metaphorical festive cup, without having to feel like you're imposing on someone else's Bah Humbug spirit.
It's not a matter of surviving the holidays. It's a matter of thriving during the holidays. And Saint Nicholas is really letting us down in that department.
How? Well, Jolly old Saint Nicholas is - among other things - the patron saint of unmarried people. Really, this whole holiday season should put single people at the forefront.
OK - that might be going a bit far. As I said, I like sharing the Christmas period (with single and attached people alike). But! If Saint Nick was more on his game, perhaps we wouldn't have the cuffing season - aka the point where singletons settle down and "cuff" themselves to a relationship; aka that point where people panic about being alone for Christmas so they download a dating app faster than you can say "who's gonna make the gravy?"
And then there's Marleying - hitting up your ex on Christmas Eve to cure those festive blues - which is never a good idea. I'm all for Christmas ghosts showing you how to live a more fulfilling life, but if this particular relationship ghost didn't help you the first time, they're probably not going to help you this time.
So what do you do? Honestly, I could tell you not to wallow in self pity or to find joy in being alone, but if you want to spend your Christmas season crying into your eggnog, that's your choice. And if you want to find a last-minute partner just so when Aunty Margaret asks you if you're still single, you can smugly respond "No," then that's your prerogative. But just remember - a partner is not just for Christmas. It's for life. Or at least, the good ones should be. But a Christmas alone and happy? Well, that might just be a little bit of Christmas magic.
