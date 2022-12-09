For the actor, the role and A Christmas Carol, as a whole, is like stepping into a pair of comfortable shoes every year. It feels familiar, and while he and the rest of the cast spend their rehearsal time reacquainting themselves with the classic story, finding new meaning in some of the lines and adapting to the updates from the previous year's production, the production has become part of his own yearly traditions. Which is really an evolution of his tradition of watching other iterations of the story every year (something countless others share).