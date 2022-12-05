There is no denying that March is where it's at in Canberra. The city comes alive, with plenty on offer.
And in amongst all of the excitement is the Canberra Comedy Festival, bringing with it a new program to spread some laughter around the capital.
Canberra's biggest comedy event is back in March 2023 and includes a festival debut from award-winning comedian Wil Anderson, a new Best Comedy Award-winning show from The Umbilical Brothers and a Canberra solo debut from breakout TV star Melanie Bracewell.
Plus there is the always sold-out Canberra Comedy Festival Gala, and the program also sees the return of international favourites Larry Dean, Paul Foot and Mark Watson.
Also joining the 2023 line-up is Dave Hughes, Stephen K Amos, Claire Hooper, Geraldine Hickey, Lizzy Hoo, Nurse Georgie Carroll, Nath Valvo, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare, The Anti-Experts, Lawrence Mooney, Cal Wilson, Nazeem Hussain, Daniel Sloss, Peter Helliar, Chris Ryan, Guy Montgomery, Tom Cashman, Luke Heggie, Lloyd Langford, Kirsty Webeck and more.
And for the first time, Canberra Comedy Festival will host shows at the ANU - Kambri Precinct, so expect even bigger and better things at our newest comedy hub.
The Canberra Comedy Festival runs from March 16 to 26. For tickets and the full program go to canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
