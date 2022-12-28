The Canberra Times
Adam Triggs, Dan Andrews | Data-privacy trade-off is overblown after Optus, Medibank breaches

By Adam Triggs, Dan Andrews
Updated December 29 2022 - 8:11am, first published 5:30am
Data has become a dirty word. For privacy advocates, it's a source of fear and anxiety. For those watching the debacles at Optus and Medibank unfold, it's a disaster waiting to happen. Neither view is correct.

