Evil has always had its allure and crime has long paid, especially for journalists and writers who follow it - and filmmakers. Gangster movies have long been popular with some actors - Edward G. Robinson, James Cagney, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro - delivering many memorable performances. The genre can be used to examine wider issues - family, success, morality - and while many of the best known are American, there are others, of course. British gangster movies of note include the original Get Carter and The Long Good Friday. Here are six highlights, in what's not intended as an exhaustive overview.
Although James Cagney was a brilliant actor who played a wide range of roles, he's probably most identified with his gangsters. He's unforgettable as Cody Jarrett, the psychotic, mother-fixated crim whose gang is infiltrated by a government agent (Edmond O'Brien). Directed by Raoul Walsh, this is still potent, thrilling stuff.
Trivia: It's said that in the prison scene where Cody learns of his mother's death, the extras didn't know what was going to happen and their reactions were real.
Quote: "Made it ma. Top of the world!"
New York dockworker Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando) is under the thumb of corrupt union boss Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb). After he is indirectly involved in a murder committed by two of Friendly's thugs, he is torn between testifying against the criminal activity going on and keeping his mouth shut in self-preservation. Writer Budd Schulberg and director Elia Kazan had both testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee and this film was seen by some as a self-justification. Regardless, it's a compelling and well-acted drama with a fine score by Leonard Bernstein.
Trivia: The film won eight Oscars including best picture, actor, director, screenplay and supporting actress (Eva Marie Saint).
Quote: "You don't understand. I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender."
Here's a case where the film improved on the book. Mario Puzo's hit novel was full of gratuitous sex and violence and extraneous characters. He and director Francis Ford Coppola turned it into this epic saga of a Mafia don (Marlon Brando) who sees his youngest son Michael (Al Pacino), for whom he had other hopes, become his successor. Blessed with a great cast, cinematography, atmosphere and music, it's a classic, though some accused it of glamorising mobsters. Followed by two sequels (Part II is also excellent, Part III is a letdown).
Trivia: John Cazale (Fredo)'s film debut. He made only four more movies - the second Godfather, The Conversation, Dog Day Afternoon and The Deer Hunter - before his death from cancer. All were nominated for the best picture Oscar and three - the Godfathers and Deer Hunter won.
Quote: "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse."
A loose, updated remake of the 1932 film, this film about a Cuban immigrant to the US, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) who becomes a ruthless drug lord was panned by some for its language and violence. Its reputation has grown over the decades, with people appreciating director Brian De Palma's energy and excess and Pacino's wildly over the top performance. Written by Oliver Stone.
Trivia: The film is dedicated to Howard Hawks and Ben Hecht, director and co-writer of the 1932 Scarface.
Quote: "Say "hello" to my little friend!"
Martin Scorsese directed and co-wrote this film with the author of Wiseguy, Nicholas Pileggi. It's based on the true story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) who becomes involved with gangsters including Jimmy "the Gent" Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). Eventually Henry turns to drugs - both selling and using - against orders and, fearing for his life, turns informant. Not as grand or stately as The Godfather but vivid and kinetic.
Quote: "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster."
Trivia: Pesci won the best supporting actor Oscar.
This Americanised remake of Hong Kong movie Infernal Affairs was the first Martin Scorsese film to win him a directing Oscar (as well as winning best picture, adapted screenplay and editing). In Boston, police detective Colin (Matt Damon) is secretly working for crime boss Frank (Jack Nicholson) whose gang has been infiltrated by undercover cop Billy (Leonardo Di Caprio) - and each is seeking the other's identity.
While it feels a little pulpy at times there are lots of interesting parallels and characters (and, this being a Scorsese gangster movie, plenty of violence and swearing).
Quote: "One of us had to die. With me, it tends to be the other guy."
Trivia: Film buff Scorsese echoes the 1932 Scarface by having an X on screen to anticipate a death.
From last week: regular reader Brian nominated My Fair Lady (1964) - another big Oscar winner - as his favourite movie musical.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
