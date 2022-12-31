The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

2002 cabinet papers: six things we learned

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
January 1 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister John Howard. Picture by Graham Tidy

Deliberations over decisions made by the Howard government on the detainment of David Hicks, an apology to the Stolen Generation and whether to ratify the Kyoto Protocol have been kept under lock and key for two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.