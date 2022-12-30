And the top story of the year without a doubt is the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). After over three decades of development, JWST was launched on Christmas last year. The telescope hosts a 6.5-metre mirror, and with its ability to look in different colours of light than the Hubble Space Telescope, it promised to deliver new views of the Universe. After a six-month wait to get the telescope tested, aligned, and up and running, it has more than delivered on the eager expectations of astronomers. From breathtaking views of nebula, to spotting the most distant galaxies of the Universe, new views of planets like Jupiter, and even the ability to measure the atmosphere of planets around other stars, detecting carbon dioxide, water vapour, and more, JWST has been the truly outstanding.