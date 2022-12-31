Even worse are the utes - or as the Americans call them, trucks. These absurdly oversized vehicles could not be more out of step with the times, yet they fill the underground garages of the aforementioned McMansions. On the roads, they occupy their lane entirely, unable to be seen around or even through, just like the houses do on their blocks. It seems to have escaped the Australian consumer the Simpsons episode featuring the Canyonero - a ludicrously powerful and enormous SUV - was a satire of this lust for largeness. This urge to conquer nature, not live in it.