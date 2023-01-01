The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Sadhana and Chetan Shinde welcome New Year's Day baby, son Advit

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 1 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advit Shinde, a little boy to mum Sadhana Shinde and dad Chetan Shinde, was born on January 1. Picture by Keegan Carroll

An induced labour on New Year's Day was perhaps not the beginning to the year the Shinde family had expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.