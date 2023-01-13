William Lindsay Gresham's grim story was well adapted to the screen in 1947 with Tyrone Power cast against type and is well worth seeing but this later version from Guillermo del Toro might be easier to find. During the Depression, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) joins a travelling carnival and is soon part of a mind-reading act. When he's learned what he can he leaves with another carny, Molly (Rooney Mara) to strike it rich. But could he be too confident for his own good?