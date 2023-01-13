The Canberra Times
Film noir is dark and doom-laden, from Double Indemnity to Nightmare Alley

Ron Cerabona
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:30am
Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley. Picture 20th Century Studios

The concept of film noir ("dark film"), comes from France. but was first applied to certain American movies of the 1940s and '50s. It's a term that's somewhat elastic and debatable. Some crime movies are noir, some aren't, for example. A lot of it is about atmosphere and mood - dark and doom-laden helps.

