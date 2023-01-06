A visit from a real uncle, Boris (Judd Hirsch) proves pivotal. Boris, who worked in show business, is a fascinating figure to Sammy and counsels - or is it warns? - him about how a gift like his must be used but that committing to it will mean neglecting other aspects of his life, such as family. And art can cause anguish of its own. After shooting a family camping trip, while editing the footage Sammy discovers a secret that is shattering not just for him but for the whole family.

