George Lucas's space opera - set "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..." drew on everything from Flash Gordon to samurai movies to World War II dogfight films to westerns for inspiration. As well as spaceships and robots there's also the mysticism of the Force to give a spiritual dimension to its evil Empire/good Rebels story. The world got broader and deeper as the saga continued. The huge success of the film led, of course, to sequels, prequels, TV and streaming shows, spin-offs and more including the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. And Lucas never seemed to stop tinkering with the movies (Han shot first!). This film was reissued as Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.