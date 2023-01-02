The WNBL are yet to confirm if they will investigate an incident involving the Canberra Capitals and Sydney Flames on Friday.
The incident took place at the conclusion of the clash, won by Sydney, when the teams were shaking hands.
Flames coach Shane Heal and Capitals assistant Angus Bourke could be seen exchanging words, with Bourke left visibly distressed by what was said.
Canberra officials were shaken by the interaction and reported the incident to the league.
The Canberra Times has reached out to WNBL officials on numerous occasions in the days since the incident. The league has failed to return calls or respond to emails to confirm if they have launched an investigation into the incident.
It's understood the Capitals are yet to receive an update on the situation.
The interaction between Heal and Bourke came on the same day both clubs were sanctioned for separate indiscretions.
The Capitals received a $1000 fine for last Wednesday's jersey fiasco that forced the team to wear yellow singlets in their loss to the Southside Flyers after the wrong uniforms were packed for the road trip.
The Flames were fined $5000 for unauthorised use of mobile phones during matches throughout the season.
"The WNBL has protocols in place for the league to approve the use of a limited number of mobile devices during games to protect the integrity of the league," the league announced on Friday. "The Sydney Flames did not follow these protocols."
The Canberra Capitals are looking to put Friday night's drama behind them as they prepare to host the Townsville Fire at the National Convention Centre on Saturday.
Canberra are seeking their first win of the season and eager to snap an 11-game losing streak.
