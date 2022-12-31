The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals refer incident involving Sydney Flames coach Shane Heal to WNBL

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Sydney Flames coach Shane Heal was involved in an incident following his side's win over the Canberra Capitals on Friday night. Picture Getty Images

The WNBL has been urged to investigate an incident involving Sydney Flames coach Shane Heal and Canberra Capitals assistant coach Angus Bourke at the conclusion of Friday night's clash between the two sides.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

