The elusive skill of spotting a platypus in the wild

Did You Know? The platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) or mulanggang (Ngunnawal language) is unique to Australia and one of only two monotremes in the world (the other being the echidna). A monotreme is a mammal that lays eggs and has no teats - young feed on milk from pores on their mother's belly. When British scientists first saw the platypus, they did not believe it was a real animal - they thought it was a duck's beak, an otter's body and a beaver's tail stuck together!