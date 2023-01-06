The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The elusive skill of spotting a platypus in the wild

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
January 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Spotting a platypus in the wild remains an elusive experience for most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.