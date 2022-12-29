The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Investigating Singing Stones Beach near Pretty Beach in Murramarang National Park

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated December 30 2022 - 10:00am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a recent camping trip to Pretty Beach, Craig Watson of Chapman noticed a National Parks map with "Singing Stones Beach" marked on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.