Last week: It may have taken until the penultimate photo quiz of the year, but I finally managed to stump you all with my photo peeking out the front door of Round Plains Church, located mid-way between Berridale and Eucumbene, along the Rocky Plains Road. If you can time your visit between the caretaker's mowing regime, at this time of the year the church yard blooms in a wonderful display of yellow paper daisies. The cemetery, the final resting place of many of the area's pioneers, also boasts a gravestone which mysteriously glows in the dark. I had been hoping to stump everyone in the penultimate quiz for the quiz, but Paul, who when he previously lived in Canberra extensively explored the region, nailed it. It was quite an obscure photo so hats off to Paul.