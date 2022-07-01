My enduring love affair with Braidwood

I'm genuinely jealous of the sense of community, the rich colonial history and those stately 19th-century buildings that flank both sides of the main street. You've got to love the three-storey Victorian "pink pub" with its impressive cast iron columns and balconies with decorative lace work (it once boasted one of the biggest ballrooms outside of Sydney) that holds up the corner on the northern entrance to town. And how about those stately Doric columns on the Federation-style Court House - you've got to wonder about the long list of felons who've leaned against them while waiting for their case to be heard.