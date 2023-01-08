The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Abysmal': Greens Deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi wants APS cultural and linguistic diversity strategy to fill 'huge gap'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Deputy leader Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who is calling on the government and APS commission to improve cultural and linguistic diveristy in the public service. Picture by James Croucher

The Australian Public Service could soon have a strategy for improving cultural and linguistic diversity after a renewed push from the Greens' deputy leader Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who called the under-representation of ethnic diversity in the public service "abysmal".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.