The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Jim Chalmers flags 'institutional renewal' on the cards for Productivity Commission

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 4 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Australia's economic advisory body is set for a shake up with Treasurer Jim Chalmers flagging he wants to broaden its focus beyond productivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.