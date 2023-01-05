The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Opinion

Tony Bacic | From New Year's Day to Australia, January is our most wasteful month

By Tony Bacic
January 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The period from new year to Australia Day is - for many - a time of waste. Plastic glasses, disposable party plates and, most of all, food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.