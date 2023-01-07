Those green silverbeet leaves are not just good for us - the plant is also almost unkillable, which means that in hard times there is still plenty of it. The roots go deep down, fast, even into the shaley soil much of Canberra sits on. It withers in drought but comes back with rain. It will survive the worst frost our climate can throw at it. Give it just three hours of sunlight, and you will get a crop. It will also survive hail storms, being bounced on by kids playing football, and heat. I haven't yet backed a truck over our silverbeet patch but have every confidence that within a week it would have new leaves poking up.