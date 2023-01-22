After a hurried exit from Kabul in 2021, via a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi and a two-week quarantine stint in Brisbane, Karima Faryabi, her daughter and her young son had arrived in Canberra.
The respected doctor, women's rights advocate and later, minister for economy, had packed a bag with what she could and left the Afghanistan capital as militant religious extremists zeroed in on the city.
While she is grateful to be safe with a roof over her head, Dr Faryabi's hardship isn't over yet.
The former minister is relying on social support payments while she studies to improve her English and eventually, finds a job practising medicine as she once did.
But Canberra's tight rental market and costly barriers preventing Dr Faryabi from practising medicine until her qualifications are reassessed have meant progress is slow 16 months after she first arrived in nation's capital.
Dr Faryabi said it's these additional stresses that make life tougher for Australia's recently arrived Afghan refugees.
"For recent evacuees, it's like a hammer on their head," Dr Faryabi said.
"But I'm grateful and thankful here. I have a roof [over me] ... but it's quite challenging."
The Australian government played a part in evacuating thousands from the central Asian country as the Taliban converged on its capital and last year prioritised 15,000 places for Afghan refugees through its humanitarian program.
Several hundred now reside in Canberra, where the median weekly rental value is the highest in the country at $681.
While Dr Faryabi has found herself an affordable place for now but is worried any future increases could leave her and her family scrambling for cheaper accommodation.
"For new evacuees, they need some time because they are in shock and suddenly, the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse," she said.
READ MORE:
The Islamist Taliban-led administration announced late last year female aid workers would be banned from entering the country.
It follows bans imposed on women attending universities and girls from attending high school.
Earlier this month, a former female member of Afghanistan's parliament Mursal Nabizada was shot dead in her Kabul home.
Dr Faryabi, who called Ms Nabizada a friend, said refugees who escaped are being retraumatised every day by the news of what's happening back home.
"It's two-sided - one side is thanks [to] God, I survived and I appreciate the support of Australian government," she said.
"On the other side, if you look at what's going on in my hometown, day by day, I'm losing each of my friends and it's painful, it's hard.
"I can't forget those women, those people who are in need."
She's trying to keep on a brave face for now, and is starting a new casual job in a Canberra university.
With a steady income possible, Dr Faryabi hopes to save up enough money to get her medical qualifications recognised in Australia and eventually to pass the final exam, which she says will cost thousands of dollars.
"I wrote out my plan, a vision, in three areas: improve English. Get [driver's] license, become a GP in the future," she said.
"I achieved almost two goals - I got my license and I enrolled in an adult immigrants English program.
"The last one is being again a doctor here. I know there's a lot of Afghan families that need a doctor."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.