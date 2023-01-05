Carolyn Hayes has been to every Summernats since the street machine festival began in 1987. Over the years she's been a spectator, entrant, judge and now she's finally reached the pinnacle of having her LH Torana chosen as one of the cars for the Meguiar's Great Uncover on Thursday night.
More than 100 cars went through scrutineering on Wednesday, only 60 were chosen for display in the Budawang Pavilion at EPIC; her little blue Torana is surrounded by cars twice the size, big hulking machines that rumble like thunder as they're manoeuvred into place.
But Hayes isn't intimidated. She's been drag racing for about 20 years and built this car because she wanted to go faster.
"I do drag and drive events, where you race your car and then drive to the next event," she said.
"The old car I had wasn't capable of doing the speeds I wanted so that inspired the build for this one."
The car has been a six-year labour of love and Hayes has been hands on from the start. The only work she didn't do was the paint job, which is a standard BMW colour she's dubbed "Carolyna blue", and the fully concealed roll-cage, "because I am going to race this car very soon".
"It's been a complete transformation," she says. "What's been the most satisfying is that I planned this car from the very beginning for the specific purpose of using it for drag and drive.
"If I take home a trophy I'll be stoked, but it doesn't bother me if it doesn't because I've built the exact car I wanted."
One of her first memories is being under a car with her father Bob, a man she describes as a jack of all trades. Her first car was a white Mazda RX3, her day car now is a Holden VY Clubsport. But it wasn't until she attended her first drag race and was hooked straight away that she thought about taking her love of cars to the next level.
The fact that she's a woman never came into it.
"There's no gender in your car, once you put your helmet on no-one knows you're a woman, you're just a racer, male or female it doesn't matter," she says.
She works in the automotive industry and knows the stereotypes exist.
"But in the street machine world women are embraced and respected, people know we love it just as much as they love it."
The women seek each other out at events to some extent, appreciative of the work they do. We joke as one male competitor lovingly vacuums the carpet he's about to roll his car onto for display, wondering whether he does it at home in the lounge room.
She's seen a great shift in the culture of Summernats over the years, acknowledging the work put in by the management team to rid the event of trouble.
"You only have to come out once to realise what a good event it is. There's something for everyone. It's a really good family event."
Some of the cars in the pavilion are purely show cars and will never be driven on the road. There are different categories for the unveiling, Hayes realises that, but she can't wait to get this one on the track.
Hell, she can't wait to take it to the shops.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
