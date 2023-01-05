The Canberra Times
Carolyn Hayes has been to every Summernats since 1987

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 6 2023 - 7:19am, first published 5:30am
Carolyn Hayes and her 1000 horsepower LH Torana at Summernats. Picture by James Croucher

Carolyn Hayes has been to every Summernats since the street machine festival began in 1987. Over the years she's been a spectator, entrant, judge and now she's finally reached the pinnacle of having her LH Torana chosen as one of the cars for the Meguiar's Great Uncover on Thursday night.

