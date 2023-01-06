The Canberra Times
ACT records 1436 cases as infections fall over Christmas period

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:35pm
COVID cases in Canberra dropped over the Christmas period after ACT Health revealed there were 1436 cases reported in the past week.

