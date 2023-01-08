The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Mark Parton | Why the Canberra Liberals are putting a stop to light rail

By Mark Parton
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition transport spokesman Mark Parton says Labor governments elsewhere have stopped investing in trams. Pictures by Jamila Toderas, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Andrew Barr and Shane Rattenbury's $3 billion proposed tram to Woden arriving in 2034 will do nothing to improve public transport outcomes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.