This year's Summernats 35 is certain to smash its previous attendance record after the organisers announced late Friday the event was "all but sold out".
No attendance numbers have yet been disclosed but it is expected that both Thursday and Friday sales had broken all previous records.
Organisers closed online sales of season passes mid-afternoon on Friday.
Friday tickets were priced at $100 per adult and throughout the day there were queues 80 to 100 people deep at the ticket vendors on the northern gate. Parking in the northern car park was $20 per vehicle.
Later on Friday evening organisers announced that tickets for Summernats on Saturday had completely sold out and walk-up sales had been halted, with only limited tickets for Sunday available for purchase.
Entrant numbers this year were capped at a record 2700.
The previous attendance record for Summernats was 119,184 set back in 2017.
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said the huge attendance "reflects the wider audience the event is now attracting".
"The success of the event is due to the efforts of his hard-working and dedicated team of event professionals and engagement with government, police and other agencies'.
The Braddon Fringe Festival was deemed a major success, with Lonsdale St closed to through traffic from 4pm on Friday and the only cars permitted those designated to be in the area.
People have been cautioned against fake or bogus Summernats tickets being offered online.
ACT police said that one car had been seized on Friday for hooning and/or reckless driving behaviour and that 15 traffic-related infringements had been issued.
Police also responded to reports of illegal burnouts in the Uriarra and Fyshwick areas.
In Braddon, Lonsdale and Mort streets between Cooyong and Girrahween streets again will be closed from 4pm Saturday for the Fringe festival. Elouera Street will be closed between Northbourne Avenue and Torrens Street.
Flemington Road will be closed to through traffic near Exhibition Park between 7am and midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Stirling Avenue in Watson is also closed between Aspinall Street and the Federal Highway.
Summernats patrons were advised that due to the heavy volumes of traffic expected in the area that they consider alternate means of getting to the event.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
