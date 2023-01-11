The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton blames Victorian Labor government for George Pell's 'modern-day political persecution'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:37pm
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has likened the jailing of Cardinal George Pell as a "modern-day political persecution" in a statement following the controversial religious leader's death.

