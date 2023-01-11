Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has likened the jailing of Cardinal George Pell as a "modern-day political persecution" in a statement following the controversial religious leader's death.
Mr Dutton described Cardinal Pell as "an important intellectual figure and a towering presence in the Catholic community" before accusing the Victorian Labor government of pursuing him over historical molestation charges for political gain.
Cardinal Pell, a former Catholic archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney and papal adviser, died aged 81 from heart complications on Tuesday following hip surgery.
His 2018 conviction for molesting two teenage choirboys in 1996 was quashed in a unanimous decision by the High Court in 2020.
But a royal commission into child sex abuse found Cardinal Pell had knowledge of allegations against clergy members during the 1970s and '80s but did not report it to law enforcement.
Mr Dutton said he had never lost his faith in his God, his country, and in justice, "despite the tests and trials he endured in life".
"A fierce defender of the Catholic faith and Christian ideals, Dr Pell made friends - and enemies - along the way," the Liberal leader said in a statement.
"On his passing, the fact he spent a year in prison for a conviction that the High Court of Australia unanimously quashed should provide some cause for reflection for the Victorian Labor government and its institutions that led this modern-day political persecution."
As one of the Catholic Church's most senior and divisive figures, his death has sparked a mixed response from leaders.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who identifies as Catholic, said it would be a "difficult day" for religious followers but would not confirm whether he would attend the cardinal's funeral service in Sydney.
"For many people, particularly of the Catholic faith, this will be a difficult day and I express my condolences to all those who are mourning today," he said at a press conference in Rockhampton.
"This will come as a shock to many - this was a hip operation and the consequences of it unfortunately have been that Cardinal Pell has lost his life."
Meanwhile, former senator Derryn Hinch, who was well-known for naming sex offenders under parliamentary privilege during his term, was more scathing of Cardinal Pell
"I wish he had lived for another 10 years of deserved public opprobrium," he tweeted following the Catholic leader's death.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott, who was personal friends with the cardinal, said Australia had lost a great son and the church had lost a great leader.
"The cardinal was a committed defender of Catholic orthodoxy and a staunch advocate for the virtues of western civilisation," Mr Abbott said in a statement.
"As an ecclesiastical and cultural conservative, he attracted praise and blame from all the expected quarters.
"In fact, he was a very pastoral priest who well understood the human stain and was more than capable of empathising with sinners while still counselling against sin."
Mr Abbott said Cardinal Pell's jailing after his conviction, which was overturned by the High Court, was a "modern form of crucifixion, reputationally at least a kind of living death."
"He strikes me as a saint for our times," he said.
"Like everyone who knew him, I feel a deep sense of loss but am confident that his reputation will grow and grow and that he will become an inspiration for the ages."
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
