The best awards show moments, minus the boring bits

"They do it in ways of saying, well, if it's such a big deal, how come nobody remembers who last year won the Oscar ... and I've got a real flash for you, I will never forget what happened here tonight; my family will never forget what happened here, my Native American brothers and sisters across the country, especially Lakota Sioux, will never forget. People I went to school with will never forget. Dances with Wolves won this year and while it's not as important as the rest of world's situation where it sits, it will always be important to us, and we thank you for this."