As we visit the violence inherent to the Duttons across two continents, we're in Steinbeck and Hemmingway territory. The narrative of brewing range wars in 1923 brings to mind Michael Cimino's turgid cinematic disaster of 1980 Heaven's Gate (now being reappraised as a misunderstood masterpiece) and the plight of the First Nations people is represented through the Catholic Church's brutal circuit-breaking of race and culture.