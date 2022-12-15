Islands in the stream: The TV shows that floated our boat in 2022

Too soon? Given it is trawling through the doomed Diana denouement, Netflix was always going to court controversy with season five of this prestige soap, but the death of the Queen seems to have tipped public opinion firmly to one side. Since it began, The Crown has been in the hands of scriptwriters filling in the blanks, so it seems strange this season has come under so much fire for blurring fact with fiction. Regardless, the series, with its questionable casting, is looking tired.