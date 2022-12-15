The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Watch

Islands in the stream: The TV shows that floated our boat in 2022

By B. R. Doherty
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As if brave, flanneletted butterflies emerging from our binge-friendly cocoons of the COVID era, we began to leave the couch in 2022 to reclaim what was left of our short, pathetic little lives, yet there remained many reasons to eschew friends, family, career and vitamin D and stream even more TV. Here are some hits (and misses).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.