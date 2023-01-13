If the Governor-General is to be able to exercise these rights, that suggests a need for the Governor-General's office to be generally aware of current events, observant of day-to-day politics, and across relevant media. To put this another way: if we do not expect the Governor-General's office to keep a watchful eye on news about the appointment of ministers (or on the absence thereof), or political developments generally, what do we expect of it? There is perhaps a third logical possibility. In one or more private conversations Morrison may have assured Hurley that he would ensure the appointments were communicated. Such assurances may even have been offered in response to the Governor-General exercising his Bagehot rights. From those assurances, perhaps, the Governor-General could be said to have no reason to believe that appointments would not be communicated. But the continuing nature of such a statement might suggest (at best) an extraordinary degree of trust and generosity on Hurley's part and (at worst) a degree of credulousness. So the third possibility also raises questions: how trusting (or credulous) do we expect our Governor-General to be? In a system with the Bagehot rights, we might be wary of a governor-general who was not at least prudently sceptical. Expecting a modicum of scepticism is, of course, not the same as expecting the governor-general to act contrary to advice: our focus here is on Hurley's knowledge.

