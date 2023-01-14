The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'The saviour': Why Genevieve Gregson is dreaming of Paris Olympic Games

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 14 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Genevieve Gregson has a new Olympic ambition. Picture Getty Images

So, "this is where it all ends for me".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.