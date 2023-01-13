Chengshu Wu peels off her mask and wipes the sweat from her brow.
"The mask is not very comfortable on my face, it's not 100 per cent fitted to me," the Canberra United import says.
But discomfort is hardly anything new for the Chinese international, who not so long ago suffered facial fractures in a head clash that left her stuck in an unfamiliar city trying to overcome a language barrier.
So when it comes to making her A-League Women return after almost two months on the sidelines, you get the feeling Wu will be just fine.
Wu will wear a protective mask when Canberra United host the Newcastle Jets at McKellar Park, having been given the all clear to return after undergoing surgery to repair injuries copped in November.
The 26-year-old had enjoyed a stellar start to life in the A-League, but she knew something was wrong when she could feel a bone in her face putting pressure where it shouldn't.
"It was a high ball and I went to head it. I hit the ball, and the other people hit my face. In that moment I could feel it. On this side, the bone was pushing," Wu says as she runs her hand down the right side of her face.
"I had bad memories in Brisbane."
That much seems certain when you remember Wu was left behind while the rest of Canberra's squad boarded a flight home, after medical advice suggested it was unsafe to fly with facial fractures.
"But I also had good memories," Wu continues. "Because Ellen's family was very good and I stayed with them. They were very nice to me."
That would be Ellen Gett, an emerging prospect on Canberra's books whose father is a high-ranking doctor in a Brisbane hospital.
When Wu flew back to Canberra, she couldn't risk copping a bump to the face - so while Gett and her teammates trained, the star import sat and watched from a stationary bike.
For six weeks she has been desperate to return, having been a standout in her opening two appearances for the club. Now she does so, a mask strapped to her face, ready to dive head-first into the challenge of lifting Canberra into finals contention.
"I really want to play a game. I'm very excited and a little nervous, because I am not sure what will happen in the next game," Wu said.
"I want to help the team win more games and I want to score more goals."
Canberra's last-start victory over Adelaide has reignited their finals ambitions, but seventh-placed United are still five points out of the top four - meaning they have to continue their winning ways or risk losing touch with the playoff contenders.
United coach Njegosh Popovich says a win to open the new year could be a turning point in Canberra's season, brushing the week-to-week cliches and pulling no punches about a desire to reach the final four.
Now the arrival of Wu is set to help Canberra go from strength to strength.
"I think it's a psychological win for us. Psychology is a big, big part of sport these days," Popovich said.
"If we can continue on with the winning ways, well, we should end up knocking on the top four before long.
"I don't know if the focus has to be on that so early on in the season because it is a longer season. But yeah, definitely, our main goal and our main objective is to make finals. I think that every club in Australia that starts the season that has that ambition and we're no different.
"I think that turning point is one word we could use. It's a new year, it's a new beginning as people say, but the reality for me is that the team has been performing well, it just hasn't been getting the results.
"On the weekend we still had a lot of opportunities that were missed and missed chances, but we definitely are creating a lot of goals."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
