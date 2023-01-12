Quade Cooper says Noah Lolesio has to put himself first when the ACT Brumbies flyhalf considers whether to trigger a contract option to stay in Australia or look abroad for next year.
The Wallabies playmakers are in camp together on the Gold Coast alongside NSW Waratahs flyhalf Ben Donaldson, with the trio in Dave Rennie's sights for this year's Rugby World Cup.
Lolesio knocked back Japanese offers last year to stay in Australian rugby for the chance to learn from "the best flyhalf we've ever had" in Stephen Larkham, with a burning desire to play in a World Cup.
But there is genuine concern Lolesio could head overseas after the World Cup, having bounced in and out of Dave Rennie's Wallabies squad without a chance to truly develop and nail a spot in the No. 10 jersey over the past three seasons.
Cooper looms as Rennie's first choice flyhalf at the World Cup, but Lolesio could be in the box seat to wear the No. 10 jersey from next year with a British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup on the horizon - if he triggers the player option in his contract for 2024 and stays in Australian rugby.
"I'm Noah's friend and teammate first and foremost. My interest is more so in what's in the best interest of Noah, whether that's to stay in Australia or go overseas," Cooper said.
"He'll have people around him, friends, family, advisers, that will help him make the best decision possible for himself.
"We've had conversations throughout my time being in the Wallabies. All we speak about all the time is just the growth mindset, having an open mind to things other people might say.
"Myself and Noah, he has things I've been able to learn off him and vice versa. [My advice to him this year is] just being able to keep an open mind, continue to look to grow no matter how well you play on the weekend, and you've got to start again on the Monday.
"That's the mindset I always have and I continue to push, so if something bad happens in a game, you just continue to work. The journey and the process is more important than the outcome that you feel right then. Good or bad, continue to move forward and work towards building yourself to be better each day."
Cooper is on the comeback trail from a ruptured Achilles which brought his 2022 campaign to a premature end now targeting a return for the Kintetsu Liners before the Japan Rugby League One season ends with finals slated for May.
The 34-year-old hopes a return at club level in Japan would open the door for selection in the Rugby Championship, where Rennie will look to settle on his best XV before the World Cup.
"I haven't set a date, I'm not too worried if I play or don't play. The goal would be to play for my Japanese club," Cooper said.
"The way I like to do things is each day, work at it and get better, and when the time comes, I'll know I'm in the right space physically to be able to perform for my team.
"That's not me trying to play hide and go seek or anything. I genuinely don't know. Ideally I'll be playing some football in Japan for my club, Kintetsu Liners, and that would be the best possible outcome.
"Then if I'm able to do that, then I'll be in a place to be able to be selected for the TRC."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
