The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'The spotlight will be on him': Wally Masur says Nick Kyrgios emerges as Australian Open chance

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 15 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios will launch his Australian Open campaign as the nation's greatest hope of winning a title. Picture Getty

Wally Masur reckons it's a little like willing the Australian hope down the straight in the Melbourne Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.