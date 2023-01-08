Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to a headline, one that so often tells a tale of his untapped potential.
He would rather be doing something else - playing basketball or burning time on video games - than playing tennis. His phenomenal talent is made out to be something of a burden.
But the Canberran's sublime serve, soft hands and outrageous shots - combined with a short fuse, on-court arguments and calls for the crowd to buck tradition and find their voice - make Kyrgios tennis' ultimate entertainer.
That's why he will be one of the headline acts when Australia's summer of tennis reaches fever pitch as the Australian Open begins in Melbourne on January 16.
Why else would he be the subject of the first episode in upcoming Netflix series Break Point, detailing Kyrgios' mental health struggles amid a chaotic period to start his career which has forced him to re-evaluate what matters most.
Kyrgios might be Australia's most divisive athlete - but television ratings will soar every time he steps onto the court in Melbourne.
The 27-year-old will have to buck the odds to be a genuine title threat at the Australian Open. Withdrawals from Australia's United Cup campaign and an ATP event in Adelaide mean Kyrgios will enter the tournament having not played a competitive match since October.
Just how deep he can go in Melbourne remains to be seen, whether he is on his own or reprising his role as one half of the "Special K's" with Thanasi Kokkinakis - the pair that ignited interest in doubles tennis to whom vibes meant more than winning - as they look to defend their shock 2022 title.
But you just know there's space to be filled on the human highlight reel that is Kyrgios.
You've got to wonder what is going through Ash Barty's mind as she returns to Melbourne Park.
The three-time Grand Slam singles champion is the reigning Australian Open winner, but she won't be defending her title. The 26-year-old - who last week announced her pregnancy - shocked the tennis world when she retired last year.
So what brings Barty back this month if it's not the chance to win back-to-back titles? Another super talent with her own Australian Open ambitions.
Queensland prodigy Olivia Gadecki will have the retired superstar in her corner as the 20-year-old prepares for her Australian Open debut after being handed a wildcard entry into the season's first grand slam.
But if you're wondering who fills the void at the top of the tree, you'd be hard-pressed to go past world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
The 21-year-old from Poland is a red-hot favourite to claim her fourth Grand Slam singles title having won two majors last year. If you need an idea of just how convinced the bookies are, Swiatek is $2.65 to reign in Melbourne. The next best bet? Aryna Sabalenka at $11.
Sabalenka is ranked No. 5 in the world and looms as one of Swiatek's toughest challengers alongside No. 2 Ons Jabeur, No. 3 Jessica Pegula - who days ago left Swiatek in tears following a United Cup hammering - and No. 4 Caroline Garcia.
"What you focus on, you become," Novak Djokovic says. "If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge. I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy."
Call it redemption or revenge, neither of those things will fuel Djokovic when he steps onto the court in Melbourne having been deported last January for refusing to have the COVID-19 vaccine.
The public perception seems to have shifted towards Djokovic as he returns to a country in which he has won nine of his 21 major titles.
Djokovic received a rousing reception when he stepped on court in Adelaide last week - and he didn't disappoint - while a blossoming bromance with Kyrgios (who'd have thought?) could aid his bid to win over the rest.
The Serbian great harbours dreams of a record-equalling 22nd grand slam, and those ambitions have been helped by the withdrawal of teenage world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish sensation forced to miss the Australian Open with a hamstring injury.
A hamstring scare of his own may be the only thing capable of stopping Djokovic in Melbourne, as rivals struggle to find ways to halt the Serb's extraordinary winning streak on Australian soil.
Rafael Nadal returns to Melbourne locked in the debate to be known as the greatest of all time, the reigning Australian Open champion, and a chance to add another Grand Slam title to his resume.
But at 36, out of form and with injuries arising, could this be his last genuine chance to win a major in Melbourne?
"Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire," Nadal said recently. "So you are very interested in my retirement. That, for the moment, isn't the case."
That much makes sense. He won two grand slam titles last year, and with a record 22, sits one clear of Djokovic and two ahead of Roger Federer. But Djokovic is back in Melbourne this year, suggesting the road to another title is far more difficult than it was 12 months ago.
Nadal now finds himself battling another nemesis in Father Time. If his body holds up, you could never count out the Spaniard.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
