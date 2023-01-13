The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

NSW and Queensland floods cost economy $5 billion

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The deadly floods that swept through NSW and south-east Queensland last year caused around $5 billion in economic losses alone, according to preliminary Treasury estimates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.