The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Paddy Gourley | Public Sector Informant: APS pay reform will be long and difficult, but worthwhile

By Paddy Gourley
January 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since the early 1990s staff remuneration policy in the federal public service has been a destructive shambles for which all governments since then can share the shame and blame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.