The real fun will begin with negotiations on the market comparisons. While these will have the advantage of being based on observable facts, outcomes will need to take into account the present dispersion in pay rates across departments. So the reduction in fragmentation will require those on lower levels of pay to get bigger pay increases than those on higher ones. While those on higher rates will have the comfort of the advantage they've enjoyed, they may be edgy about losing it and seeing those on lower levels closing the gaps.

