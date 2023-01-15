The Canberra Times
Canberra bushfires 20 years on: Former chief minister Jon Stanhope says emergency services did their best

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 8:30am
The chief minister of the ACT during the 2003 bushfires has defended emergency services workers from what he sees as unfair criticism over their response to the disaster.

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times.

