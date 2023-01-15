The Canberra Times
Canberra bushfires' 20th anniversary ceremony held at Stromlo Forest Park

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
January 16 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Parks and Conservation manager, Stephen Alegria, at the ACT Bushfire Memorial, which was unveiled at Stromlo in 2006. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A ceremony will be held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Canberra bushfires at Stromlo Forest Park on Wednesday, an evening service provided for residents wanting to reflect on what was lost.

Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

