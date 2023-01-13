The Canberra Times
New figures reveal how Canberra's aged care homes stack up

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
Nursing homes receive an overall rating between one and five stars. Picture ACM, Shutterstock

More than a third of Canberra nursing homes are missing targets for the minutes of care provided to residents, new analysis has revealed.

