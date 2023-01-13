The ACT government is remaining tight-lipped about who will run a new non-government school in the Molonglo Valley.
The request for tender for the site on John Gorton Drive in Wright closed on March 31, 2022 and a tenderer has been selected.
However, an ACT government spokesman would not say when the successful tenderer would be revealed.
"The ACT government is in the process of finalising the required documents with the successful tenderer for the site," he said.
"The ACT government is not in a position to announce the successful tenderer at this stage."
The spokesman would not say how many tenderers bid for the land, how much it sold for or when a school was likely to be built.
It is unknown what year levels the new school accommodate or how many students it will cater for.
Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn director Ross Fox previously said the Archdiocese was looking for opportunities to open more Catholic schools and indicated it has put in an expression of interest for the Wright site.
A spokesperson for Catholic Education said it could not comment on the new school as the ACT government would announce the successful tenderer.
The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Canberra Goulburn Mark Short also declined to comment.
"Any announcement about the successful tender for the new school is the responsibility of the ACT government," Bishop Short said.
The new Wright school was included in the 2018-19 ACT budget, with the land scheduled to be auctioned in 2022.
A new expression of interest process was piloted for the sale of the land to the non-government school sector.
Molonglo Valley Community Forum co-convener Monique Brouwer said the group was consulted by one of the tenderers as part of their community engagement.
She said the community was waiting for the new school operators to be revealed.
"We're eager to know who it is," Ms Brouwer said.
The non-government school sector has been pushing for more transparency in the process for new land releases as several school operators look to expand their footprint.
The nearby Denman Prospect public school, Evelyn Scott School, is welcoming its first high school students this year.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
