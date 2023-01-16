Healthcare in rural areas is highly compromised after COVID

While medical students in Melbourne spent much of 2020-21 learning via Zoom, not able to see or examine real patients nor participate in the delivery of clinical medicine, in the regions where the lockdown restrictions were less harsh medical students were called on to help out in ways their predecessors could only dream of: giving vaccinations, assisting when emergency departments were struggling, working in remote home monitoring of acute COVID patients in the community or just holding the hands of someone as they passed away because their families couldn't visit them in hospital.