There are lots of films about kids' sports, but this is one of the best. It spawned two sequels, a TV series and a remake - but stick with the original. Morris Buttermaker (Walter Matthau), a hard-drinking pool cleaner and former minor league baseball player, is hired to coach a kids' baseball team formed after a lawsuit. The assorted young players are untalented misfits - but Buttermaker recruits his ex-girlfriend's daughter Amanda (Tatum O'Neal), a crack pitcher, and a talented delinquent, Kelly (Jackie Earl Haley), and the Bears' prospects improve. This comedy - with some strong language and epithets - has something to say about attitudes to kids' sport and winning at any cost. It's not just a kiddie movie.