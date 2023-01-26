The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Sports movies range from boxing dramas like Rocky to horseracing stories like Phar Lap

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sylvester Stallone, left, as Rocky Balboa. Picture 20th Century Fox

Not surprisingly, sporting events are often shown in movies - they provide a ready-made source of suspense, action and drama and there are lots of true stories to adapt, too. Some sports are more popular than others - there are lots of movies about baseball and boxing, for example - and interestingly, for a sports-mad country, Australia doesn't seem to have a lot of movies in the genre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.