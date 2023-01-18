The union representing Canberra's firefighters has taken aim at the ACT Emergency Services Agency on the anniversary of the devastating 2003 bushfires, saying it has failed to learn the lessons over the past 20 years.
The United Firefighters Union ACT said Canberrans had continued to be let down by the agency, which was developed in the wake of the fires.
ACT branch secretary Greg McConville said Fire and Rescue remained short on equipment, trucks and firefighters and a promised fire station had not been completed.
"We continue to be desperately short of firefighters. Between 2013 and mid-2016, no firefighters were recruited at all. In the 2018/19 financial year, only six were recruited," he said.
"That's meant that firefighters continue to undertake unacceptable levels of overtime, and firefighters are being pressured into not taking their accrued leave to cover the gaps."
The union has also slammed the agency's procurement processes, saying it was unclear how $45 million allocated to modernising Fire and Rescue had been spent.
Mr McConville was particularly scathing of the recent procurement of new fire trucks, saying the trucks had the same faults as those used in 2003.
"Despite the near disastrous incidents of defective fire trucks during the 2003 Canberra fires, the newest fire trucks procure for ACT Fire and Rescue suffer from the same faults of flammable plastic intakes and unprotected brake lines, leaving firefighters and the community no better protected," he said.
But ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan has defended the actions of the agency, saying multiple groups, including the United Firefighters Union, had worked together to determine user requirements and design needed to ensure any trucks procured met international safety standards.
"All of our equipment, all of our training and all of our acquisition of vehicles is a co-design between... the Emergency Services Agency, Fire and Rescue and the United Firefighters Union," she said.
Commissioner Whelan also said there was full transparency in procurement processes and she would feel confident if the Auditor-General examined how the $45 million was spent.
"There is a procurement process for the entirety of the agency. We centralise the personnel who conduct the procurement actions but they are informed by the service representatives," she said.
"The visibility of our finances is readily available and support by our chief officers active involvement in our finance committee and how we expend our funds."
Commissioner Whelan said a recent audit report into the agency said it had improved procurement processes in recent years. But this report also found the handling of contracts may have breached the ACT's procurement laws.
The audit found a cleaning company was paid more than $8 million for work at the Emergency Services Agency over more than a decade without any scrutiny over value for money or a proper tender process.
The United Firefighters Union was also critical of a culture of "secrecy and accountability" with the agency due to layers of bureaucracy. This was a key criticism in the coronial inquest into the fires and the 2003 McLeod Inquiry, which examined the operational response to the fires.
However, Commissioner Whelan said this was a "contest of ideas", saying recommendations had been implemented and this had contributed to improvements in the agency. She pointed to the ACT having the fastest response rate in the country.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said he had every confidence in the agency and Commissioner Whelan.
"I think you see that in the response that's being provided on the ground across the ACT, whether it's fire and rescue response, whether it's paramedic response, we are the fastest in the country," he said.
"There will always be challenges. Looking at procurement, we have a specific need for the sorts of Fire and Rescue trucks for the ACT and they're not just rolling off the production line they are modified vehicles from a European base that we need to ensure are safe for our firefighters."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
