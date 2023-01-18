The Canberra Times
C'mon Geocon, throw the community a bone and commit to Phillip pool

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:41am, first published January 19 2023 - 6:36am
Phillip swimming pool opened in 1971. It's all about space, sunshine and being outside. Picture supplied

Developer Geocon has, inevitably, been painted as the villain in the Phillip pool and ice rink fiasco, but the real culprits are the owner who in recent years used every excuse under the sun not to maintain it properly and the government which never held him to account.

Local News

