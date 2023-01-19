NRL and NRLW players, including Canberra Raiders stars, have taken to social media to protest delays in negotiations of the new collective bargaining agreement, as the Rugby League Players Association have not ruled out strike action.
On Thursday afternoon and evening, the social media feeds of rugby league fans were flooded with blank, teal-coloured tiles all sharing a unified message, calling out the lack of progress in the delayed CBA negotiations.
"Players are united. We will continue fighting for what is fair," was a popular phrase shared by multiple NRL players, including Nathan Cleary, Cody Walker, James Tedesco, Nicho Hynes and James Tamou.
Raiders halves Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty were just a few players from the Green Machine who echoed the same message on their accounts
NRLW players are also stuck in no man's land with the stalled negotiations, as several teams - including inaugural squads like that of the Raiders - attempt to finalise their teams for the year.
"No CBA, no players. No players, no NRLW," was the slogan female stars of rugby league shared on social media.
Talks between the RLPA, NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission were thought to be near complete back in November last year.
However the issue has dragged on and is still unresolved, with details a potential transfer window proposal the latest hot topic.
The RLPA has also been frustrated by the NRL announcing the salary cap days before Christmas, before the CBA deal has been made, which is also about working conditions as well as pay.
"This isn't a pay war, this is not a pay dispute. The CBA is not about the salary cap. The release of the salary cap on December 23 was a tactic by the NRL to make this about pay," RLPA chief executive Clint Newton told SEN Radio on Thursday.
"Players aren't playing games. They want to make sure they are being heard and respected."
Newton also didn't rule out a possible player strike, saying "all things are on the table", as some players also boycotted all promotional activities this week.
In October, former Raider and RLPA board member Josh Hodgson spoke to The Canberra Times and confirmed the RLPA's priorities, with "genuine revenue sharing" top of their list of demands.
"It's the biggest thing for us and we need to get aligned on it with codes like AFL and other sports," Hodgson said.
"The players want the game to grow.
"It's like anything - if you're invested in something, it makes you want to grow it even bigger.
"So we want a fair revenue share.
"If the game takes a hit, we take it, too - and take the upside as well - but it gives players a real buy-in to the game.
"Right now it's messy. There was so much time wasted on us figuring out how much the NRL had gone above forecast.
"If we got that even revenue share decided, then as soon as the money comes in, it's worked out straight away, a clear percentage goes to the RLPA, and to the NRL."
The RLPA are also seeking improvements on NRLW collective terms, NRL minimum payments, employment terms, RLPA management of key programs, integrity matters, fairer commercial and property rights, and more NRL investment in wellbeing, education, player welfare, health, safety and support.
Under current rules in the old CBA, off-contract players are able to sign with rival clubs for 2025 from as early as November 1, 2023.
An NRL proposal last year had pushed that date out until after the 2024 grand final, giving players 11 less months to negotiate.
That was met with firm resistance from the players, who claimed careers were being placed at risk if an off-contract player was injured.
The NRL's new proposal would remove some of that risk while still tightening the system, with players able to sign deals for 2025 from July 2024.
The league would also introduce a mid-season transfer window between round 10 and the end of State of Origin as previously mooted.
The NRL remains adamant it has have offered a good deal to the players, with a total player payment pool of $1.347 billion over five years, an increase of 35 per cent on the last five-year CBA.
That figure includes an $11.45 million salary cap for top-30 squad members at each club, up from $9.6 million, as well as a combined $650,000 for development players on a club's list.
The women's salary cap has also risen to $884,000 from $350,000 with more games to be played.
The union and NRL also differ on whether the total payment pool has increased in line with the game's revenue, with an extra men's team and inclusion of eight women's sides muddying the water.
AAP can also reveal NRL terms received by the players' union last week include more than $200 million in funding for welfare, retired players' injury fund and other matters over the life of the CBA. How such money is administrated is set to remain a point of contention.
The RLPA is adamant it wants autonomy on it, while the NRL would rather program management is shared.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
