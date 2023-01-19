The Canberra Times
NRL, Raiders stars protest in solidarity with RLPA on social media over CBA delay, strike not ruled out

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
January 19 2023 - 9:50pm
Jack Wighton is one of the many NRL stars that posted on social media in solidarity with the RLPA. Picture Instagram

NRL and NRLW players, including Canberra Raiders stars, have taken to social media to protest delays in negotiations of the new collective bargaining agreement, as the Rugby League Players Association have not ruled out strike action.

