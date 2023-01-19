A 78-year-old woman is accused of possessing veterinary drugs and providing an unregistered vet service after police and RSPCA inspectors searched a premises in Hall.
Acting on information from multiple sources, ACT Policing detectives assisted by the RSCPA executed a search warrant on Thursday.
Police claim they located several veterinary drugs. The unauthorised possession of many of these drugs is a criminal offence.
The woman is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on February 15.
She is expected to face charges of possession of a declared substance without authority, possession of a drug of dependence, and providing a veterinary service when not registered.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
