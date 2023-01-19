The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing, RSPCA allegedly find veterinary drugs during search warrant in Hall

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 78-year-old woman is accused of possessing veterinary drugs and providing an unregistered vet service after police and RSPCA inspectors searched a premises in Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.